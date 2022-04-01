The Rotary Club of Duluth Car Show, which raises funds for Operation One Voice, returns April 9 at Duluth First United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 3208 Duluth Highway and the show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and organizers said there is ample parking for both attendees and those displaying cars.
This year’s event welcomes vehicles in all categories, and event attendees each get one vote to choose a favorite. Owners of the 20 most popular vehicles will receive people’s choice trophies. The entry with the highest number of votes overall will receive a grand prize.
Other highlights include a $1-per-ticket, 50/50 raffle (winner splits proceeds with Duluth Rotary), refreshments (burgers, hot dogs, drinks, etc.), and collectable T-shirts for sale.
Operation One Voice, which is the beneficiary of the event, is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the financial needs of the children and families of wounded and fallen Special Operations Forces.
“This car show is for a great cause. Operation One Voice is a wonderful organization that was started by Bill Stevens, a retired Gwinnett police officer,” Duluth Rotarian Mark Tyrrell said. “It helps with families of our wounded and fallen soldiers. He has raised and given over a million dollars since its inception. I am proud to be part of the organization.”
The fee to enter is $20 per vehicle for those who preregister by April 6. The cost per vehicle on the day of the event is $25. Participants must arrive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to show and plan to remain for the duration of the event.
