Tapping into the twin markets of A) lovers of rom-coms and B) recovering English majors, "Rosaline" promotes a fleetingly mentioned "Romeo and Juliet" character front and center, then builds a very clever and breezy movie around her. The result is a welcome starring showcase for Kaitlyn Dever more likely to prosper in the hamlet of Hulu than it would have fared in the province of theaters.

For those a little rusty on their Shakespeare, Romeo had actually been pining for Juliet's cousin before they met and set in motion that whole star-crossed lovers thing. Here, we find the disarmingly modern Rosaline (Dever) sneaking around with Romeo (Kyle Allen), while her frustrated father (Bradley Whitford) is trying to arrange a marriage for her, which she steadfastly resists in a manner that resembles another new period streaming film, Amazon's "Catherine Called Birdy."