Rosalía will take her 'MOTOMAMI World Tour' to the US this fall By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rosalía, performing here in 2019, has added US dates to her world tour. Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Spotify Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosalía is about to embark on an ambitious world tour that will take her to 15 countries, among them, the United States.The US leg of the "MOTOMAMI" tour starts on Sept. 15 at the MGM Music Hall in Boston and ends on Oct. 22 in Miami.The tour is produced by Live Nation. "MOTOMAMI" is Rosalía's third album, a 16-track production shaped by her good humor and musical and lyrical contradictions, something she teased us during her second single, "SAOKO."The album has been well received by critics. On Metacritic, the Catalonian singer scored a 94 for "MOTOMAMI."The production debuted at number one on Spotify's global album chart for the week of release and ranked at the top of the Latin Pop Album chart on Billboard.Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Two different presales will be available this week through American Express and Verizon customers."MOTOMAMI" US dates:September 15 -- Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at FenwaySeptember 18 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music HallSeptember 19 -- New York, New York -- Radio City Music HallSeptember 23 -- Toronto, Canada -- Budweiser Stage September 26 -- Washington, DC -- The AnthemSeptember 28 -- Chicago, Illinois -- Byline Bank Aragon BallroomOctober 2 -- San Diego, California -- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreOctober 4 -- San Francisco, California -- Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOctober 7 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube TheaterOctober 8 -- Inglewood, California -- YouTube TheaterOctober 12 -- Houston, Texas -- 713 Music HallOctober 14 -- Irving, Texas -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOctober 17 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Coca-Cola RoxyOctober 22 -- Miami, FL -- III Points FestivalThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Motomami World Tour Rosalia Music Chart Tour Album Mgm Music Hall Miami More Entertainment Entertainment Rosalía will take her 'MOTOMAMI World Tour' to the US this fall By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNNUpdated 49 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton Previews Lalo’s Season 6 ‘Warpath’ Meaghan Darwish, TV InsiderUpdated 52 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold Teases a ‘Scare’ That ‘Sends Everyone Reeling’ Linda Maleh, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Kristian Alfonso & Peter Reckell Return to ‘Days of Our Lives’ in ‘Beyond Salem’ Season 2 Meredith Jacobs, TV InsiderUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Mill Creek's Jonathan Torres commits to Rhodes College RECIPE: Homemade Ham and Scalloped Potatoes Kailyn Berry, Lea McFadden give Georgia Gwinnett College softball sweep of conference awards Fears confirmed as Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffered ruptured Achilles {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest GBI arrests suspects in death of man whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area park CDC mask mandate for travelers struck down by federal judge Jury is deadlocked in murder trial of Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl to the dying Mariupol's defenders dig in for last stand as Russia threatens to 'filter' out men His execution date was set. Two days later, a Texas district attorney withdrew his death warrant » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew principals appointed at North Gwinnett, Twin Rivers middle schoolsPittsburgh police searching for multiple suspects in shooting that killed 2 juveniles and injured several others, officials sayGBI investigating murder of teen whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area parkGwinnett County Public Schools has 21 Georgia ScholarsWarrants taken out against Lithonia man in murder of teen who was found in Yellow River Park last summerSibling of 10-year-old Gwinnett County girl who was killed in Easter morning fire has been taken into custody; case treated as homicideGwinnett police searching for missing woman with mental disorders who ran off from vehicle on Sugarloaf ParkwayGwinnett Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry being sued by former employees seeking unpaid overtime wagesGwinnett County school board tentatively adopts GCPS' proposed FY 2023 budget; public hearings set for May 19, June 16Krispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas Collections23 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools make AP Honors listON THE MARKET: Outdoor kitchen, backyard area make this Sugar Hill home the perfect summer hangout spotWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 17, 2022Here is where you can find Easter Egg Hunts in Gwinnett County this weekendON THE MARKET: Cascading waterfall, tranquil pool stand out at this Braselton homeGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 15-17PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 11Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 10, 2022PHOTOS: Georgia coach Kirby Smart headlines Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame eventPHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Stripers’ home opener at Coolray Field CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1)Takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings (1)The great resignation continues: 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs last month (1)UGA poll finds Donald Trump endorsements could have greatest effect in down-ballot Republican primary races (1)MCLEOD: Why binging on reality TV can make you better at your job (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Georgia's gubernatorial Republican Primary is May 24. Who will you vote for? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Brian Kemp (Incumbent) Catherine Davis David Perdue Kandiss Taylor Tom Williams I plan to vote for another candidate/write-in I am a Democrat and not voting in this primary race I am not planning to vote I haven't decided yet I don't know Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.