Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, one of the cast members from "Jersey Shore," was arrested Friday after an alleged domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Ortiz-Margo was booked on a kidnapping charge and bail was set at $100,000.
The alleged incident reportedly involved the reality star and his longtime girlfriend, Jen Harley.
The pair have made headlines in the past for their tumultuous, on-again, off-again, relationship and are the parents of an 18-month-old daughter.
LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that authorities responded to a battery call early Friday.
Officers saw the alleged suspect and victim in a physical altercation and used a taser to take him into custody, Lee said.
Ortiz-Magro was detained for suspected felony domestic violence after being transported to a local hospital, Lee said.
CNN affiliate KTTV reported police received multiple calls from neighbors in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood in the early morning hours, reporting an apparent domestic disturbance.
A KTTV reporter tweeted a photo which appeared to show Ortiz-Magro handcuffed to a gurney.
CNN has reached out to reps for Ortiz-Magro for comment.
CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this story