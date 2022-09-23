Earlier this month, French filmmaker Romain Gavras arrived at the Venice Film Festival and dropped a metaphorical bomb with his latest film "Athena."

Billed as a drama set in a Parisian high-rise community (also known as a banlieue), audiences might've guessed what to expect. Banlieues have been a mainstay of French social realist cinema for decades, from Mathieu Kassovitz's 1995 cult hit "La Haine" to Jacques Audiard's 2015 Palm d'Or winner "Dheepan," Ladj Ly's "Les Miserables," Celine Sciamma's "Girlhood" and Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh's "Gagarine." Their mix of deprivation, unquenchable energy and propensity for drama have offered the grit around which many a cinematic pearl has formed.

