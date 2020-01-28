Two restaurants that serve nitrogen ice cream and sushi burritos are planning several co-branded locations throughout metro Atlanta.
Monte and Suzanne Jump and Elite Franchise have already opened one Roll On In location in Marietta and they are planning nine more locations, as well as nine Buzzed Bull Creamery locations, in Gwinnett, Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb and Forsyth counties. The businesses are labeled as co-branded locations in an announcement.
Roll On In serves sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi doughnuts and other types of Asian fusion food, and it can be found online at www.rollonin.com.
Meanwhile, Buzzed Bull Creamery is described as a family-friendly liquid nitrogen ice cream creamery that also serves some alcohol-infused options for customers over 21. It can be found online at www.buzzedbullcreamery.com.
