Duluth and Lips Down on Dixie are bringing a cult classic live to Red Clay Theater for a midnight showing.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be live at the Red Clay Theater at midnight on Saturday. The show is coming with all of its raunch and audience participation. Doors will open at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are looking forward to bringing this unique experience to Duluth. Come prepared to have a great time!” said Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards
To enhance guest experience, the theater will provide free prop kits to all guests that will include noise makers, newspaper and party hats. They will also include a guide so everyone knows when to use each prop.
This event is free to attend and entrance will be given on a first come, first served basis. Please note that seating is limited. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted without a parent or guardian.