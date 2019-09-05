Head Games will bring a tribute to the band Foreigner and other ’70s, ’80s and ’90s hits to Lilburn City Park on Saturday at Lilburn City Park.
Guests are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a free concert under the stars. Coolers are welcome, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Lilburn’s 1910 Public House Restaurant will sell beer and wine at the event.
Food and drink vendors will open at 6 p.m. while Head Games is expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening’s opening act will be Shaky Jane, described as a high energy Atlanta-based band that covers a wide spectrum of musical styles and genres.
Local food vendors will include Cousins Maine Lobster, Che Butter Jonez, Uptown Food Truck, Simply Done Donuts and Not as Famous Cookies.
Walkable offsite parking will be available at the parking lots located at the intersections of Killian Hill Road and Poplar Street and Main and Young streets. Attendees may also park at the Lilburn City Hall-Library at 340 Main St. and walk to the park. Accessible parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Calvin Fitchett Municipal Complex located at 76 Main St.