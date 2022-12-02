At the end of "Sr.," a documentary so personal the word "intimate" almost doesn't do it justice, Robert Downey Jr. ponders what his 90-minute ode to his father was really all about. The simple answer, stripped of celebrity, is the painful process of saying goodbye to an aging, increasingly infirm parent, filtered through the careers of these two entertainers.

Downey Jr.'s fame, obviously, has eclipsed that of his father in terms of recognition and popular footprint, thanks to an improbable comeback with the role of Iron Man in 2008, and all that has followed since then.