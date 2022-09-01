"Saturday Night Live" veteran castmember Rob Schneider says the long-running sketch show was "over" after Kate McKinnon's 2016 performance of "Hallelujah."

In a conversation on Glenn Beck's podcast, Schneider said that McKinnon's post-presidential election cold open at the piano, during which she sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" dressed as Hilary Clinton, was the beginning of the end for the show.

