Rising country superstar Zach Bryan is bringing his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour to Gwinnett County in May.
The singer, who has hits with "From Austin," "Heading South" and "Something in the Orange" is coming to Gas South Arena on May 15.
Rising country superstar Zach Bryan is bringing his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour to Gwinnett County in May.
The singer, who has hits with "From Austin," "Heading South" and "Something in the Orange" is coming to Gas South Arena on May 15.
Fans can register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS at www.axs.com/zachbryan. After the Fair AXS registration period concludes on Jan. 29 at 10 p.m., AXS will work to ensure any suspicious, fraudulent, and/or duplicated registrations are removed, tour officials said.
Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email, starting on Feb. 13, with all pertinent information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.
Tickets purchased through AXS cannot be transferred or resold for profit. If a fan can no longer attend a show, tickets can be sold on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value to another fan.
This past December, Bryan and his band appeared on the smash television series "Yellowstone" and performed“Motorcycle Drive-By” and “Summertime Blues” from Bryan's "Summertime Blues" EP.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.