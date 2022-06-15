"We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland," Keough captioned the photos.
"It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven't quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather's guitar in the house," she wrote. "This guitar hasn't been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather."
Days before, she reposted a clip of Butler singing Presley's hit, "That's All Right Mama." "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann had originally shared the video and revealed that Butler does the singing himself in the portions of the movie when Preslely was a young man.
"@bazluhrmann shared this clip today from an early screen test of Austin that I wanted to repost because what he was able to do is just so beautiful," Keough wrote in the caption.
She also shared a photo of herself with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and her mother Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis premiere of the Warner Bros. film. (Warner Bros. and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Priscilla Presley had previously endorsed Butler's in the film, writing in May that his "performance as Elvis was mesmerizing."
She and Elvis Presley were married from 1967 to 1973 and had daughter Lisa Marie in 1968.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.