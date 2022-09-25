Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL announced on Sunday.

 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Must be NFL on the brain: Pop icon and entrepreneur Rihanna will perform at next year's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL announced Sunday.

The news comes after both Rihanna and the NFL tweeted a picture of the musician's hand holding a football Sunday afternoon, sparking speculation that she would be the halftime performer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.