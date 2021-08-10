Rihanna wants you to know she smells really good By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Way to sell that Fenty Beauty perfume, Rihanna!The singer and newly designated billionaire shared a video montage Monday on her verified social media accounts of other celebs declaring how good she smells.When asked "What's your favorite smell?" rapper Lil Nas X unhesitatingly responds "Rihanna" to kick off the video, which is more than a minute long. What follows is other stars including Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Seacrest and Jim Parsons raving about Rihanna, who apparently smells like "heaven."The video looks to be curated from a 2019 Twitter thread about her sweet smell. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Back in 2016, one of her friends revealed in a video that Rihanna was a fan of Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy scent as she protested in the background, "He's really telling them? It's a secret!"These days she's literally got her own scent to choose from. She recently announced the launch of her Fenty Parfum.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 