Parker Moore had lived in Warner Robins for a little more than a week before he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at the restaurant in which he worked
His had a positive attitude that day, according to his last Facebook post on Jan. 21, 2018. The post was hours before he was killed.
“Got myself a better job and the Infiniti is fixed. It’s a good day,” Moore wrote.
Moore’s grandmother, Gail Benston, said Moore did everything with fervor and never met a stranger. Shortly after the tragedy, one of Moore’s co-workers set up a musical benefit for Moore and his family. That sparked an idea in Benston’s mind.
“It just kind of made me think, ‘Oh my God, we just need to celebrate his life with music and all of the things that he loved,’ which was music, friends, family, food,” she said. “Anything to celebrate.”
Moore grew up in Dacula and graduated from Mill Creek High School. He and his family often made trips to Suwanee Town Center for movie nights and other community events. Benston said that made the park a logical location for the inaugural Ride Away Music Festival to benefit a nonprofit started by the family: Parker Killian GIVES Moore.
The nonprofit funds scholarships for local college students or summer camps for children. The foundation has funded 15 scholarships since December 2018, including for a student at Gwinnett Technical College — where Moore attended — Piedmont Technical College in South Carolina, Central Georgia Technical College, Clemson University’s Youth Learning Institute at Camp Sewee — a marine science summer camp.
The initial scholarships were started by a Go Fund Me which was founded shortly after his murder. The music festival, which is set for 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday is free, but a 50/50 raffle and merchandise will continue to keep the nonprofit’s mission alive.
“We just want to celebrate Parker’s life and his love for family and friends,” Benston said.
The festival headliner is Metalsome, an Atlanta-based band whose catalog includes covers from Audioslave, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Metallica, Van Halen, Bon Jovi to Ozzie, Queen, Journey and 4 Non Blondes.
The music lineup features mostly Georgia-based bands. Hayden Wall and the Runtay Family Band are a three-piece fusion group from Atlanta. Shameless James is an Athens-based jam band. Buford’s own Alex Quiroz, who goes by The Lyrical Ace, will perform songs from a brand-new album released this week. James Worsham is a folk and country artist and a transplant from Plaino, Texas. Half Hot from North Georgia fuses bluesy riffs with the energy of a punk rock band.
Ride Away Music Festival is free with a variety of kid-friendly activities. There will be food and vendors, a STEM tent, face painting, a photo booth, a drum circle and jam tent where guests can bring their own instruments or jam on some provided by the festival.