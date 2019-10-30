It's a boy!
That's the special announcement Ricky Martin and his husband of two years, Jwan Yosef, shared on Instagram Tuesday.
"Renn Martin-Yosef, our baby boy is here," the couple posted, welcoming their son to the family.
The sweet surprise closely follows another post that melted all of our hearts: In August, the singer posted a photo of his 7-month-old daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef, on Instagram captioning it "La luz de mis ojos," Spanish for "the light of my eyes."
The baby girl was born on New Year's Eve.
Martin and Yosef are also fathers to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.