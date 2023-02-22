When one thinks of Tina Turner's life, there is of course the high energy music, but there is also the difficult times she has shared publicly about the difficulties she faced in her marriage to Ike Turner.
The musical, "Tina," which is being performed through this Sunday at the Fox Theatre, does not try to hide behind the music to avoid dealing with abuse Turner faced in her marriage or the racism she and other Black performers faced in the south for decades.
The musical is very much Turner's personal story, both the soaring high points and the warts of the low points.
The first act deals with her childhood through her years as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, her marriage to Ike and their eventual split. The second act deals with her post-Ike years culminating in her return to success in the mid–and–late 1980's.
It doesn't shy away from the parts of Turner's story that might make people uncomfortable — the spousal and child abuse as well as the frequent use of racist term for Black people — but, then again, when has Turner herself ever shied away from discussing what she went through.
I'm reminded of what Turner said in the liner notes for the soundtrack album for the film about her life, "What's Love Got To Do With It." She recalled her apprehension about revisiting songs she once performed with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, because of the memories they brought back.
But, she got in the studio and found the strength to not let those memories overcome her.
She took ownership of her life's story, and that is very much what audiences will see in "Tina."
The parts that reenact Turner's performances, both as a solo artist and during her years with Ike Turner, recreate the boundless energy the real-life Tina brought every time she took the stage.
Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva alternate playing the title role in the touring production. Villanueva, who performed on opening night in Atlanta, is able to aptly pull off Turner's "spit fire" style, as the characters in the show call it.
Garrett Turner turns in a fine performance as Ike Turner, going between a smooth talker and rage–filled husband who fears being left behind by his wife's talent.
There has been a tendency in recent years for Broadway to either take an established album or body of music and turn it into play, or to take an existing film and turn it into a play.
One could look to "Mama Mia," as one example, but it would not be the right example to compare "Tina" to. Sure, they both take an artists body of musical work and turn it into musical theatre.
The difference, however, is there is a deeper heart and emotion in "Tina."
This is not just singers belting out Turner's tunes as a cash grab. Her songs are, a many points, arranged out of order from when they were released in order to tell her story, starting with the opening where a young Anna Mae Bullock is in church with her mother and the congregation is singing a soulful rendition of "Nutbush City Limits."
It even reminds the audience that while other artists did well known versions of some songs — think Ace of Base and "Don't Turn Around" — Turner also sang those songs (Turner, for example, did the original version of "Don't Turn Around" nearly a decade before Ace of Base covered it).
At the same time, the musical knows there are some songs from Turner's discography that are far more popular than others.
"Proud Mary" is held back until the second-to-last number in the first act, and Turner's mother sets it up by telling her daughter to "give the people what they want."
Similarly, "What's Love Got To Do With It," is teased a few times in the second act — once with a songwriter singing it while pitching it to Turner and another time on a tape player during another pitch of the song to her —before it finally commits to having Tina sing it.
Keep in mind, Turner has admitted herself that she wasn't impressed by the song when it was pitched.
When the Tina in the show finally commits to the song, it's done more to show her giving in to her growing feelings for Erwin Bach, who she married in 2013 — after they'd already been a couple for 27 years.
The musical then ends with Turner and her sister mourning the death of their mother while declaring, "We Don't Need Another Hero," before turning toward the closing with her anthem of success, "Simply The Best."
That alone could have been the end, but this is Tina Turner. She's one of the world's most iconic performers so why should the show about her life end with a curtain call?
It doesn't. After the performers take their bows, the audience is treated to a short concert where the actress who plays Tina in that show singing "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary" with a live band on the stage.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
