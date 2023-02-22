When one thinks of Tina Turner's life, there is of course the high energy music, but there is also the difficult times she has shared publicly about the difficulties she faced in her marriage to Ike Turner.

The musical, "Tina," which is being performed through this Sunday at the Fox Theatre, does not try to hide behind the music to avoid dealing with abuse Turner faced in her marriage or the racism she and other Black performers faced in the south for decades.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.