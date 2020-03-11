What began as an awkward moment for some who attended Sturgill Simpson’s Good Look’n Tour on March 7 at Infinite Energy Arena actually stole the show.
Opening act Tyler Childers and his band had just wrapped up their set and musicians began filing off stage. Everyone but the frontman himself left the stage, leading to some inebriated chants of “One more song! One more song!” Fans didn’t get a song.
“Allow me to introduce the most important man in the room, Justin Lascek,” Childers said before vacating the stage.
Lascek — a muscle-bound, coarsely-bearded, 20-something — took the stage and gave kudos to Childers and his band. He was greeted with some confused applause, but that was the last tepid response he received. The South Gwinnett High School alum began to tell the crowd his story.
March 7, the day Simpson's Good Look'n Tour stopped in Duluth, was a few days after the anniversary of a blast that cost the Green Beret both his legs. Lascek nearly bled to death, was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and was subject to several surgeries with his mom, Diane Hoffman, by his side. While in the hospital, Lascek and his mom were listening to Sturgill Simpson when the Snellville native mentioned he wanted to meet him.
Lascek not only met Simpson, he’s traveled with him since being discharged from Walter Reed.
View this post on Instagram
I'm fortunate to have made a very good friend out of Sturgill Simpson. When he was contacted to visit a wounded Green Beret in the hospital, he didn't think twice about visiting me. On his own accord, he had a vision of supporting the @specialforcesfoundation_ via direct donations as well as a charity tour. And now The Underplay Tour is happening with the launch of the band's new album, Sound and Fury. It's a self-described "sleazy rock album", and it's really fucking good. I'll be tagging along for the tour to tell my story and help raise money to support the families of Green Berets killed in action -- the families of my friends -- for The Special Forces Foundation. If you'd like to donate, see the link in my bio. This foundation doesn't pay board members and all proceeds go towards Gold Star families and wounded guys. Don't feel obligated to donate, but if you do, I really appreciate it. I believe it's our sacred trust to take care of the families of the people who die in service of their country. #DOL #SturgillSimpson Hey @wherethefuckissturgillsimpson I found him.
Since 2019, Lascek has toured with Simpson and addressed rowdy crowds on-stage to tell them about the Special Forces Foundation, which assists Green Berets and their families by helping the veterans transition from military to civilian life. Lascek said one dollar from each Good Look’n Tour ticket went to the Special Forces Foundation.
“Regardless of politics, war takes a toll on those of us that conducted it,” Lascek said. “It destroys our brains, our emotions, our families. Some of us get hurt pretty bad and some of us don’t make it back. The Special Forces Foundation helps all of those populations.”
Lascek’s story moved deputies at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department in 2019, inspiring a blood drive in his name. Lascek’s cameo so close to his hometown was like a splash of cold water before Simpson’s trippy brand of southern rock took over.
Simpson’s set was divided into two halves. He played, in-order, his 2019 album, “SOUND & FURY”. The album was released with an accompanying anime film on Netflix with the same name.
I push my glasses higher onto my nose and pretentiously stroke my beard before I write the next clause — the best way to experience "SOUND & FURY" is consecutively. Simpson and his band stepped on stage in matching orange leisure suits and opened with a roaring, instrumental song called “Ronin.” Simpson’s guitar does the talking as it induces the audience into a a hypnotic trance. Songs blend into one another and transition nicely from psychedelic instrumental, to grunge to the groovy, distorted tune, “Sing Along”.
Simpson played roughly the first half of the record without interruption before breaking to greet his thrilled crowd and express his appreciation for making it to Georgia before the peak of allergy season.
He then dove into the remainder of his fourth studio album. There are visual elements, mostly lights, but nothing to take away from the dazzling ease Simpson's fingers traverse the necks of his guitars.
Simpson sprinkled his set with covers. He broke up the halves of his set with a Willie Nelson cover called “I’d Have to Be Crazy.” It was a crowd pleaser that landed in the middle of the Venn diagram comparing country fans with stoners, Simpson's base.
He mixed it in his most-listened songs “Turtles All The Way Down” and “Long White Line” before closing out the show with “Call To Arms”, the energetic, chaotic final track on his 2016 album “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”.
I’ve seen both Simpson and his opening act Tyler Childers described as rockabilly. Some of Simpson's discography harkens back to country roots but those songs were largely left off of this set. If Simpson brought the "rock," Childers brought the “billy.” He and his band played a head-bobbing, foot-tapping set that was heavy on strings. There's something nostalgic but refreshing about his Kentucky holler.
Childers primarily strummed his acoustic guitar throughout his set, periodically stopping to introduce the other five members of his band. He introduced each of them prefixed with a list of titles like lords or a boxers just called into the ring.
You didn’t have to love modern country music to have enjoyed Good Look’n Tour. In fact, I’d assume most of the fans that packed Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday would reject the pop-infused artists that get the bulk of radio time today and a seat at the desk during ESPN's College Gameday during football season.
Like it’s sibling rock-n-roll, country’s not dead as long as several thousand people in a suburban arena will pay to hear it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.