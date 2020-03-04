I was first introduced to Post Malone in 2015 by a roommate who showed me his Soundcloud, then a billboard on a busy avenue in Los Angeles. The first song I heard was called “White Iverson.” It was a summer anthem that had lots of NBA references and some lyrics that appeal to a young professional trying to make it in movies and TV: “I ain’t rich yet but you know I broke.”
The billboard was as flashy is the song. It was a close-up of a toothy smile. Well, except that the teeth were unexposed and covered in diamonds that spelled #WhiteIverson.
My friends and I knew he had started something that would blow up. He didn’t just have the capital and interest from industry marketers, but his music was truly different. The Dallas, Texas, native had the persona of a rapper with the vocals of a blues singer. It was familiar, but different. And catchy.
Post Malone went from that to the pop star he is today. I can't say I was along for the whole ride, but I respected the start. His most recent radio hit is a bouncy pop song called “Circles.” He may borrow lyrical tropes from hip-hop, but he has the persona of a rockstar (also the name of one of his most popular songs). He has respect for musical roots, unlike some artists of his era accused of being bubblegum rappers. At Infinite Energy Arena on Tuesday, he romped on stage with a neon orange Outkast T-shirt and Ozzy Osborne makes a video cameo in a song called “Take What You Want.”
He opened with a heavy song called “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” followed by one of his singalongs, “Better Now.” He paced the stage almost delicately before practically crawling on all fours and screaming in the microphone. The dichotomy of pop icon and soulful rock star was evident throughout his roughly two-hour set. His diehard fans, mostly suburban teenagers, sang every word along with him.
A rock show, this was not. The show is built entirely on stage presence and special effects. Most of the crowd was enamored with the artists' aura. You had to be get the most enjoyment out of the show. If you're not fascinated to see Post Malone, the artist, on stage, then you're actually listening to recordings of his songs in a loud arena.
The night’s opener, 24-year-old Tyla Yaweh, relied only on his stage moves and the boost from his hype man, DJENICE. He drew a rise out of the crowd when he apparently lit a blunt on stage. Perhaps he read in the Gwinnett Daily Post the Solicitor General’s Office was unlikely to prosecute him as long has he was in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
He structured his set around his most listened-to song, “High Right Now.” The music video featuring Wiz Khalifa and Billie Joe Armstrong played in the background. Wiz got some lyrics on the track. Billie Joe got to light Tyla Yaweh’s blunt and drive him in a classic car as the song samples parts of the chorus from “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”. It was hard for me to tell if the teenagers sitting around me were Googling the names of the people featured in the video or refreshing Snapchat.
Tyla Yaweh was followed by 26-year-old Swae Lee, half of the group Rae Sremmurd from Inglewood, Calif. His friendly, boyish antics won the crowd over. Swae Lee seemed to spontaneously pull a fan out of the crowd and invited him to hardcore dance on stage together. He said met the fan at a pre-show meet-and-greet and recognized him by a University of Texas Sam Ehlinger jersey. You can argue the kid got more than he paid for, significantly more than what Ehlinger got paid for his name being used on that jersey.
At one point, Swae Lee brought his mother on stage and introduced her to the masses. Congratulate Swae Lee’s mom if you see her. She just got her real estate license.
Special effects crescendo up to Post Malone’s performance. It relied heavily on lighting, video boards and special effects. While mesmerizing, it filled in for what was lacking from a musical sense. Post Malone did play an acoustic song, “Stay,” before trading his guitar with a fan for a couple cigarettes.
The musical void is what separated me the most from the crowd around me. As a teenager, I never had interest in a show that didn’t offer some sort of instrumental value. Don’t get me wrong, I listened to some garbage. A lot does not hold up today (Google Hollywood Undead). But an ensemble made a small venue feel like a party out of control.
This felt both spectacular, but in-control. There were plenty of fake tattoos at the show, far fewer real ones. While artists opined about drinking and partying, some of the fans were not old enough to buy a beer on the concourse. Who am I to judge what's fun? I spend my working hours covering the schools that some of these kids can't wait to escape.
When you’re in a crowded arena and can’t help but overhear someone complaining about their AP Psychology test, it’s easy to be cynical. It’s easy for me to become the old man telling kids to get off my lawn, the living embodiment of Grandpa Simpson shaking his first angrily at a cloud. I was prepared to hold my nose and swallow a spoonful of Generation Z on Tuesday night. And like cough syrup, it was good for me even if it doesn’t taste good.
Post Malone, who referred to himself on stage by his full name, Austin Richard Post, has his share of silly songs about partying, shiny watches and proving haters wrong. Post the artist, not a persona Post Malone, is a self-deprecating and deeply emotional person. This should really come to a shock as no one. He’s a human being.
He comes off as genuinely humble during the show. He waxes between songs about how fame has inevitably changed him, for good and for bad. At one point in the show he passes an acoustic guitar to the audience. Most of his songs are about heartbreak, not intoxication. What teenager doesn’t identify with that?
Post Malone isn’t grappling with an angel and devil on the shoulder. He’s just a genuinely happy-go-lucky person who thanks his audience not so often that it sounds insincere but enough that it’s almost his catchphrase, “Thank you so (freaking) much, ladies and gentlemen.”
