In 1997, the animated film "Anastasia" captured the hearts of young millennials, essentially the children of the 1990's.

It was a story about a princess having to overcome an immortal sorcerer as well as amnesia that prevented the princess from remembering that she was the last surviving daughter of Russian Tsar Nicholas II (who was murdered, with his family, by a Bolshevik firing squad in 1917). Anastasia had to get to Paris, where her grandmother was waiting.