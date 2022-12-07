In 1997, the animated film "Anastasia" captured the hearts of young millennials, essentially the children of the 1990's.
It was a story about a princess having to overcome an immortal sorcerer as well as amnesia that prevented the princess from remembering that she was the last surviving daughter of Russian Tsar Nicholas II (who was murdered, with his family, by a Bolshevik firing squad in 1917). Anastasia had to get to Paris, where her grandmother was waiting.
Many people came to regard the Anastasia from that film as the Disney princess who wasn't actually a Disney princess, since the film was produced by Don Bluth and released by 20th Century Fox rather than Disney.
Unfortunately for fans of the film, the story around that Anastasia is not quite the one depicted in the Broadway musical, "Anastasia," which is being staged at the Fox Theatre through Sunday. In writing the book for the show, the late Terrence McNally crafted a more mature story that is not always kid-friendly.
There is clearly inspiration taken from the film in yet another bit of 90's nostalgia being revived for people who were kids then but are now parents who want to pass on a bit of their childhoods to their kids.
Anastasia somehow survived the murder of her family, but she has amnesia and doesn't know who she is. She knows someone is waiting for her in Paris, but she can't remember that it is her grandmother, the dowager empress. Even the song, "Journey to the Past," is carried over from the film and joined by several new songs.
The only characters to cross over from the film to the stage version, however, are Anastasia, her family, the dowager empress, Dmitri and Vlad.
Dmitri and Vlad are still trying to pass "Anya" off as the real Anastasia, although Vlad — who is presented as someone who was dismissed from the Romanov Court years earlier — suspects she is the genuine artifact. They head to Paris to convince the dowager empress that she is who she says she is.
But, that is where the similarities end. The orphanage where Anastasia is sent when she's found with amnesia, for example, is taken out of the story. Characters are dropped or their names changed (the dowager's lady-in-waiting is an example of the latter).
The musical comes off having more in common with Les Miserables than the animated film Anastasia, ultimately.
It is well-acted and has a good score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who worked together on the score for "Ragtime." Director Sarah Hartman does a great job at getting good performances out of the actors and a ballet performance in he Second Act is a feast for the eyes.
The use of a digital screen on the back of the stage to show different backdrops is distracting, however.
The changes to the story to make it more mature may actually work to its benefit by making it more adult, but it definitely makes it much less kid-friendly — unless you're cool with a song about murdering children; the ghost of Anastasia's young brother exclaiming "I'm going to die soon, what's your secret?" in one of her dreams; and two adults singing a song about being so hot and bothered by each other that the woman uses her dress at one point to fan her, ahem, lady parts.
In fact, the woman — a countess and lady-in-waiting to the dowager empress no less — actually did what one could assume would be the 1927 equivalent of the "Bend and Snap" at one point.
Elle Woods would be so impressed. An 8-year-old girl who has no clue about flirting and seduction, however, would have no clue what her mother and father are laughing at.
The changes in tone are so significant that when they actually get around to showing a firing squad marching the family out to be executed — that part is danced around and not actually shown early in the musical — you're like, "Oh my God, they're actually going to do it after all. They're going to show an entire family being murdered on stage."
How exactly do you make murder kid friendly? How exactly do you explain Communism and the political upheaval or 1917 Russia to a child who is just barely past Sesame Street?
You really can't without having to water it down.
A big change from the film to the stage is the complete removal of Rasputin, his talking bat sidekick and his armies of demons who pursue Anastasia so they can kill her. It's probably for the best since having a wizard serve the main antagonist role, while fine for an animated film, would have been silly on the stage.
So, in the place of the demons are the very real–life threat of the Bolsheviks, and in Rasputin's place is a young Bolshevik hitman whose father was part of the firing squad that executed the Romanovs.
The hitman character is not as fleshed out as other characters, however. Other than his father's role in the death of the Romanovs, the only thing we know about the hitman is that he's devoted to the idea of a Communist society.
Oh, and he falls in love with Anastasia (because he saw her face?), and ends up conflicted over killing her. It's all very soap opera-ish.
But, if you are the type of person who likes musical theatre to have a bit of tragedy, or if you're a fan of history in general, "Anastasia" is the musical for you.
The whole notion of Anastasia surviving the murder of her family is just a myth, but as the main character tells her Bolshevik pursuer, what's the harm in indulging a bit of fantasy?
