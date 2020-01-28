Suwanee's newest restaurant is set to open in February, and the ownership team offered a first look at what the "upscale" steakhouse will look like.
Bottles & Bones is eying a February grand opening and is described as a modern American chophouse in the Solis complex at 400 Buford Highway.
A press release said co-owner Jennifer Taranto worked with interior design firm Z-Space Design to help lay out the 165-seat restaurant. The interior includes "Americana-style paintings" from Atlanta artist Steve Penley created specifically for Bottles & Bones.
Instead of a traditional dark steakhouse design, Bottles & Bones opts for a warm color palette. The restaurant's kitchen is open and the space includes a 36-seat formal private dining room and a 40-seat lounge. The lounge is complete with a baby grand piano and a 16-seat bar with highboys.
