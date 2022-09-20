The meta aspects of a Hulu comedy about the making of a Hulu comedy quickly pile up in "Reboot," a fictional show about reviving a series from the early 2000s, reuniting the cast and crew with all their insecurities and old grudges. Created by "Modern Family's" Steve Levitan, it's a breezy and very-inside look at Hollywood, with a few too many rim shots but still a fair amount of laughs.

Network suits at Hulu (that is, the show's fictional version of it) are a bit confused when a hot indie film writer, Hannah ("Crazy Ex-girlfriend's" Rachel Bloom), comes in to pitch a reboot of something called "Step Right Up!" Instead of some original idea, why would she want to give an old "Who's the Boss?"-esque sitcom a more artistic makeover?

