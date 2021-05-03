Rebel Wilson got 'some bad news' and feels those struggling with fertility

Rebel Wilson had to share over the weekend.
The "Pitch Perfect" star posted on her official Instagram account writing "I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone."
"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," the caption of a photo showing her standing on rocks near water with sun coming through the clouds. "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."
In November 2020 Wilson revealed that she had been diagnosed in the past with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain and make reproduction difficult for women.
"I started gaining weight when I was about 20," she told "E!" in an interview. "I had something called PCOS—polycystic ovarian syndrome—and I gained weight rapidly. It's just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that's how it manifested in me."
"Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage," she added. "I like being all sizes. It's just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family."
Wilson declared 2020 "The Year of Health" for her and documented her workouts and weight loss on social media.
At the end of that year she talked about her journey, including how it factored into fertility, during an Instagram live.
"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy," she said.
