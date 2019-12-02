Country music superstar Reba McEntire is heading to Gwinnett next spring — and tickets are going on sale later this week.
Officials at the Infinite Energy Arena announced McEntire will perform at the concert venue May 2. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.LiveNation.com, www.InfiniteEnergyCenter.com and www.AXS.com. Tickets can also be purchased starting Friday at the arena's ticket office or by calling 770-626-2464. The arena is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway.
McEntire, who has had 33 No. 1 hit songs during a career that has spanned multiple decades, will be joined at the concert by special guest Caylee Hammack, according to Live Nation.
The singer has won 15 American Music Awards, 12 Academy of Country Music awards, seven Country Music Association awards and two Grammy awards during her career.