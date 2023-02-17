For two upcoming weekends, the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds will serve as the temporary home for the world’s largest bounce house, as certified by the iconic Guinness Book of World Records.

The Big Bounce America tour makes its fairgrounds debut on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will continue on Sunday, Feb. 26 and March 3-5. The tour not only features the World’s Largest Bounce House, a 16,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall inflatable behemoth with lots of bells and whistles, but also includes three other bouncy attractions — Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE.

