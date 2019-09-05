Kylie Rae Harris, a rising country singer who died in a car accident on Wednesday at age 30, had recently written a song for her young daughter titled, "Twenty Years From Now."
Harris told Billboard in March that she wrote the song after her father's death and hoped it would be a lasting message to her own child.
"It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point," she told the publication. "I want to meet my kid's kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective."
You can listen to "Twenty Years From Now" here and the lyrics follow below.
Verse 1
Pack the suitcase, bring a pillow
It's gonna be a long hard drive
A thousand miles from Amarillo
I'll let the highway tuck you in tight
Verse 2
I watch you sleepin' in the backseat
I wonder if you'll know how hard I've tried
You deserve nothing less than happiness
But so do I
Chorus
Twenty years from now
My prayer is that somehow
You'll forgive all my mistakes
And be proud of the choice I make
God, I hope I'm still around
Twenty years from now
Verse 3
I hope you know your daddy loves you
And it broke his heart to watch you leave
But he can't wrestle with his demons
And still have time for you and me
Chorus
So twenty years from now
My prayer is that somehow
You'll forgive all my mistakes
And be proud of the choice I make
God, I hope I'm still around
Twenty years from now
Twenty years from now
My prayer is that somehow
You'll forgive all my mistakes
And be proud of the choice I made
I just wanna see that day
You tell me that I did okay
God, I hope I'm still around
Twenty years from now