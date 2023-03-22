The 12th edition of the Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest was back like clockwork this past weekend at Suwanee Town Center Park.
The unseasonal cold (but sunny) day was no deterrent to the beer aficionados who gathered in large numbers.
“We had our largest Georgia brewery section ever,” said Angela Veugeler, co-founder of the festival. “There were 5,000 tickets sold, although I don’t know how many more sold at the gate. The VIP tickets sold out in 10 minutes on a Friday in January when the booking opened. There were 100 breweries, with nearly 80 Georgia breweries participating and 400 brews to sample.”
There were attendees from out of state and even all the way from California. USA Today rated the festival as the No. 1 Beer Festival in America in 2022, which further boosted its prestige.
Those who found themselves too full with the plethora of craft beer samplings, there was beer pong, miniature golf, giant Jenga, Peach State cornhole and axe-throwing to bide your time and stretch out.
Two Metre Rovers kicked off the festivities as they played on the main stage from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This was followed by Radio 80s Band from 3 to 5 pm. The band is based out of Atlanta and delivered a sound experience for true 80s music fans in what they call “one of the greatest decades of music.”
“The crowd was fun,” says Ben and Andrea Powell, who started Radio 80s Band as a fun COVID project. “It took them a little bit of time to get used to it, and they had a blast once they got into it. It was really exciting to play for them. You have to be able to sing to the music, dance to it, or relate to it. Many grew up to it, so they knew the songs.”
“We love it,” said Ian McGee, general manager of Marlow’s Tavern, who has partnered with the Beer Fest for the last 10 years. “It’s good seeing the regulars outside the building. We had multiple offerings [at the VIP tent], but shrimp and grits is the favorite here and a popular dish at the restaurant. I look forward to returning [next year] for the people, good times and music.”
“I do the Beer Fest and the Wine Fest because they are such fun events,” says Caroll Russell, who has been volunteering with her daughter at the festival for the last eight years. “The fun, the colors, the beer, the ambiance — Suwanee has so much to offer everyone. I love connecting with people and seeing the smiles on their faces. I love making people happy, seeing people enjoying the festival.”
Ivette Hanley of Ales to Trails, the craft beer outdoor adventure apparel company, drove 18 hours from northern Michigan to participate and set up a booth at the event. She was researching beer festivals to join in, and Suwanee came up.
“Because it was voted the No. 1 beer festival in USA Today,” says Hanley. “This is the furthest we have driven for a beer festival — left home at 3 am on Friday to reach here at 9 at night! We did terrific business ... sold out of a lot of stuff; it was great exposure ... Georgia, thank you for letting us attend, and we will be back!”
The festival brought out the beer fanatics dressed in St. Paddy’s green with kilts, shamrocks, beards and more. And for the competitive type and the audience’s pleasure, the St. Paddy’s Day Costume Contest awarded Best Female, Best Male, Best Beard, Best Kilt, and Best Couple.
All festival attendees were given a token at the entrance, which they were supposed to cast as their vote for their favorite beer for the Georgia Brew Battle. The three judges tasted the five top brews as decided by the votes.
“They are all American-style beers this year ... America’s Cup was the theme,” said chief judge Les Wright. “American-style beers tend to be along the same line as English, except they use American hops, which are a little more bitter in the aftertaste. An English IPA will feature an English hop and be a little smoother.”
The best beer revolving trophy went to Razzmanian Devil, brewed by Liquid Nation Brewing, a small hometown brewery in Gainesville, under the supervision of master brewer and certified beer judge Rick Foote.
The other four beers in the top five were:
♦ Sgt. McKenzie by Ironshield Brewing
♦ That’s What She Said! by Georgia Beer Company
♦ xxxxx by South Main Brewing
♦ Andre the Giant by StillFire Brewing
“Razzmanian Devil is a raspberry passion fruit sour, but it is not like your typical sour and goes in like a juice almost, very light, and you are not going to get a ton of lactic acid you would expect from a sour,” said Jessica Boulter and Jamie Evans the sales reps for Liquid Nation Brewing as they clutched on to their big trophy. “You get all your fruity, fun notes, but you do not have that tinge in the back of your mouth. It is a new beer and will be launched at this month’s end.”
