Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 shooting incident, Los Angeles DA says

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are seen here in September 2021 in New York. Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged on August 15 in connection with a 2021 shooting incident in California.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm, in connection with a shooting last year in California, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Two people were arguing in the Hollywood area of the city on November 6, 2021, when, police say, it escalated and the rapper allegedly fired a handgun. The person who was shot sustained a minor injury and sought medical treatment, police said.

