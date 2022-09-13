Ramsey Lewis, jazz pianist who revitalized genre, dies at 87

Ramsey Lewis, a prolific jazz pianist whose work crossed paths with the mainstream, died this week at 87.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Depending on which music pundit you ask, jazz "died" when its 1920s heyday ended. Others believe jazz music lost its luster when the 1960s -- and rock music -- rolled around.

But Ramsey Lewis, an inventive jazz pianist and one of the nation's most respected artists in the genre, continued to find novel ways to keep the genre alive and evolving and, crucially, grow new generations of jazz listeners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.