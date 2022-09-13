Quinta Brunson brought the audience to its feet when she won her first Emmy -- but at her feet during the moment was Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended to be unconscious and stayed on the floor while she accepted her award as part of an intended joke that ended up miffing some viewers.

Kimmel presented the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series with Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel on stage and joked that Kimmel "got into the skinny margaritas" at the theater's bar after losing in an earlier category.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.