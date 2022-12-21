Coming 11 years after his first movie and 18 after his introduction in the "Shrek" franchise, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" brings a playful quality to the animated feline as well as a deeper message. When it comes to long-delayed sequels it's wise to be careful what you wish for, but overall the film manages to nimbly land on its feet.

Granted, one can argue whether there was a need for another movie (probably not), but tasked with doing so, it's at least energetic and mildly fun. Once again drawing heavily from storybook lore, the premise involves the fearless hero (again voiced by Antonio Banderas) having exhausted eight of his nine lives ("I am not really a math guy," he says when apprised of the situation), which might suggest dialing it back on the dangerous swashbuckling.