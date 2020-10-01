It’s pumpkin season, and Stone Mountain Park has you covered — day and night.
The park’s all-new Pumpkin Festival touts the motto “Play by Day, Glow by Night” and visitors can both take in a beautiful fall day enjoying the pumpkins and attractions and also enjoy a fun evening with fun that features a glowing pumpkin tree and the Dino Glow Experience — which is just what it sounds like.
The Pumpkin Festival is now open and will be through Nov. 1. In addition to a multitude of jack-o-lanterns (hence the name), the park features many nighttime attractions designed to appeal to everyone in the family.
Glow-in the dark mini golf. Check. A glow-along party parade. Check. A magic show. Yes, it has that too.
And then there’s the glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs. Twenty of the Jurassic giants in all.
Magical entertainer Aaron Radatz is also on hand for a fast-paced, interactive outdoor show and some of your children’s favorite storybook characters are part of the adventure as well.
You can journey through classic storybook tales that come to life in 10 new themed areas with more than 40 newly imagined scenes to go with thousands of glowing lights. There are also plenty of bubbles and fog and nighttime fun that’s not too spooky for the little ones.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, reservations are required and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the park is reducing capacity at the attractions each day.
According to officials, the park is implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. . Guests are also encouraged to review important health and safety procedures at the following link before visiting park attractions: https://www.stonemountainpark.com/PlaySafe.
Tickets are $29.95 for ages 12 and over (there is a $3 discount when purchased online) and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 11. Children 2 or under are free.
