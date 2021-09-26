The Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park has been a family favorite for years, and this year’s outdoor event promises even bigger, better and brighter fun.
“Play by Day, Glow by Night” features activities and attractions early and late, with an emphasis on glow-in-the-dark experiences — including a new a glow-in-the-dark parade, a giant glowing pumpkin tree, glow-in-the-dark mini golf and glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs. The Pumpkin Festival continues on select dates at Stone Mountain Park through Oct. 31.
By day, guests can enjoy their favorite park attractions, including the Summit Skyride and Scenic Railroad, along with special fall entertainment. When the sun goes down, the glowing gets going as guests enjoy an immersive after-dark outdoor experience that includes dinosaurs, pirates and buried treasure at Treasure Island and the Queen of Hearts Maze.
New to this year’s festival is a special viewing of the Pumpkin Lasershow and fireworks on the lawn. Your favorite Halloween songs, choreographed to laser lights and fireworks, are highlighted in the 15-minute show.
The glow-in-the-dark experience continues with 10 new themed areas showcasing 40 newly imagined scenes, thousands of glowing lights, bubbles, fog and not-so-spooky classic storybook tales.
Featuring everything from fairytales to nursery rhymes, the family-friendly themed areas allow guests to encounter their favorite storybook figures and at the same time discover an underwater marvel that’s 20,000 leagues under the sea, a fairytale remix with Mother Goose and three little pigs on a Scenic Railroad escapade.
The evening concludes with a new glowing nighttime parade with new floats and familiar storybook characters.
The Stone Mountain Park Pumpkin Festival is a gated event and guests will either need a daily attractions pass or an annual Mountain Membership to access the event and the attractions.
For ticket information and activity schedules, visit www.stonemountainpark.com. For more information about Stone Mountain attractions and hours of operation, call 1-800-401-2407 or visit the website.
