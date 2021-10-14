Following a one-year hiatus, the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast event returns to Gwinnett County at the start of next year.
The Gwinnett Invitational will be held Jan. 22-23 at Gas South Arena. Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $22, taxes and fees not included.
Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com and PBR.com, at the Gas South Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
The bull riding action for the 2022 PBR Gwinnett Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 23. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2.
Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.
For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can now purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences which will include the Elite Experience on both Gwinnett dates.
The Elite Experience, available for $75, will include a Q&A session with a select group of the league’s top riders, bullfighters and stock contractors, pre-event photo on the bucking chutes, arena concession voucher, Stars of the PBR book, and commemorative credential and lanyard.
