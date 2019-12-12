For the third consecutive season, and eighth time in league history, Professional Bull Riders elite tour will stop at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena.
The Gwinnett Invitational, the 10th stop on the 2020 premier PBR Unleash The Beast, will buck into Infinite Energy Arena for two days of edge-of-the-seat action on March 14-15. PBR features the Top 35 bull riders in the world.
The bull riding action begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on March 14, concluding with Round 2 and the Championship Round at 1:45 p.m. on March 15. All 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 and 2. Following Round 2 on Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the $30,000 event title.
Last season more than 15,000 fans attended two days of action at the record-setting event in Infinite Energy Arena. Fans saw Jose Vitor Leme win his first Unleash The Beast event win of 2019. Leme clinched his win with a 91.25-point ride aboard Big Black. Leme, who began the event No. 5 in the world, more than 900 points behind then No. 1 Jess Lockwood earned 600 world points and climbed to No. 3, just 335.84 points removed from the top spot.
Leme went on to finish the regular-season No. 1 in the world, winning three additional Unleash The Beast tour stops, and leading the league in most 90-point rides, round wins and bulls ridden.
The 2019 event in Duluth also featured Georgia native Sean Willingham, of Summerville, who will be making yet another return from injury in 2020 after breaking his leg in March 2019. Willingham won the event in Duluth in 2014.
Other winners in Duluth have been: Claudio Montanha Jr. (2018), Tanner Byrne (2016), J.B. Mauney (2011), Guilherme Marchi (2010) and Mike Lee (2008).
“The Gwinnett Invitational is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November, awarding a gold buckle and million-dollar bonus to the world’s best bull rider,” a press release said.
The riders competing in Duluth are anticipated to be led by reigning, and two-time, PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood, along with title runner-up and reigning Gwinnett Invitational champion Leme.
The Duluth Invitational will be the 10th event during the premier series’ 2020 season. The season begins in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and will include trips to Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Louis, to name a few, before concluding with the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas on Nov. 4-8 at T-Mobile Arena.
Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now and start at $22. They can be purchased at the Infinite Energy Arena Box Office, online at InfiniteEnergyCenter.com or AXS.com, or by phone at 770-626-2464 or by dialing PBR Direct at 800-732-1727.