Proceeds from Taste of Discovery Food Truck Festival to benefit Gwinnett Senior Golden Games this spring

Calling all foodies.
Discovery Senior Living is hosting the Taste of Discovery Food Truck Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival is free to attend, but some activities may have a cost.
Area food trucks will offer specialty dishes, and Discovery Senior Living’s own chef will also offer gourmet cuisine.
The participating food trucks include Vegetopia Cart, Let’s Taco ‘Bout It and Guest Driven BBQ.
Other activities will include a bounce house, petting zoo and more. Proceeds will benefit the Gwinnett Senior Golden Games.
The games are held each spring at various recreational facilities throughout Gwinnett County. They provide an opportunity for all men and women 50 and over to participate in social, competitive, recreational and athletic events.
The Taste of Discovery Food Truck Festival will take place at Discovery Village at Sugarloaf, located at 1220 Satellite Blvd., Suwanee.
For more information, call 770-232-3008.
