Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Rich Fury/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Someone apparently forgot to tell Priyanka Chopra Jonas that there's speculation she and Nick Jonas are having marital issues.It all started when the actress/producer dropped "Jonas" from her name on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.That began chatter that the star couple may have split. But then on Monday Nick Jonas posted a video on his Instagram account showing him working out with some weights as he did bicep curls.His wife had quite the reaction. "Damn! I just died in your arms..." she wrote in the comments, along with three emoticons including a face with heart eyes.The couple married in 2018.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Internet Anatomy Nets Couple Video Instagram Producer Actress More Entertainment Entertainment 'True Story' lets Kevin Hart show off his serious side in a close-to-home role Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 41 min ago 0 Entertainment Michael Bublé is singing about Christmas sweaters now By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘The Voice’: Watch the Top 11’s Must-See Performances (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 'True Story' lets Kevin Hart show off his serious side in a close-to-home role +17 Neighborhood Church in Buford raising money for local nonprofits through Christmas tree sales ‘The Voice’: Watch the Top 11’s Must-See Performances (VIDEO) Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Board of Regents won’t change names of buildings, colleges with racist links Vanessa Bryant lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash photos should be dismissed, LA County lawyers say Neighborhood Church in Buford raising money for local nonprofits through Christmas tree sales Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, volunteers serves 3,000 families at drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday nightGwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonusesGwinnett planning rapid construction turn lane improvements at three intersectionsGwinnett police investigating death at gas station in SnellvilleDefense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial sought a plea deal for one defendant and was declined, Arbery's mother's lawyer saysGwinnett kicks off $125M Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project in Dacula areaGwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man accused of multiple hit-and-runs on the same dayAttendees at Gwinnett school board meetings must now go through metal detectorGwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in JanuaryNorcross loses heartbreaker at Lowndes, 35-34 CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 21, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 19-21ON THE MARKET: Two-story grand room, extra large saltwater pool highlight this Duluth area estateON THE MARKET: Main home with second living area — including a hidden walk-in vault — highlight this Johns Creek estatePHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 15PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 15Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 14, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 15-22PHOTOS: Brookwood vs. North Gwinnett Football, Class AAAAAAA Second Round CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)Two people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies (3)Judge upholds Gwinnett County Public Schools' face mask mandate (2)Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.