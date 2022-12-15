Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have detailed the breakdown of their relationship with the British royal family in the final episodes of their controversial Netflix documentary.

Harry said it was "terrifying" to have his brother, Prince William, scream at him during his bitter split from the clan in early 2020, a period that set the couple on a drastically different course from the institution and opened wounds between the royals that appear still to linger.

CNN's Sarah Dean, Christian Edwards, Niamh Kennedy, Allegra Goodwin and Jack Guy contributed reporting.

