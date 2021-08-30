Preston Williams, longtime CEO of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gas South District, announced his retirement Monday, and the organization said Stan Hall will be the group's new leader.
Williams' retirement is effective Sept. 1, the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gas South District said. Williams had been with the organization for 26 years, playing what the group said was "an instrumental role in developing and growing the Gas South District campus."
“Preston has made an indelible impact in our organization during his tenure. His most important legacy will be his vision and passion for the development and expansion of what is now the Gas South District,” Richard Tucker, chairman of the Board of Directors for Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “Without his knowledge, we would not have been able to reach the pinnacle of where our award-winning campus is today. Our Board of Directors both appreciate and celebrate him for all that he has done.”
Hall, who is the organization's Chief Operating Officer, will take over as CEO after serving the group in various capacities for the past 11 years.
“It is rare that when you mention your boss, your mentor, a visionary and a great friend that you are talking about the same person,” Hall said. “But I have that distinct pleasure with Preston. As I move into the CEO role, I will depend on the many lessons that I have learned from him as we continue to move into the largest growth cycle that our organization has experienced, with the expansion and renovation master plan project to enhance the Gas South District.
"This project includes doubling the exhibit hall space, adding additional meeting rooms and a Westin Hotel to the campus. It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the great staff that we have in place on our campus. I truly appreciate the confidence that Preston and our Board of Directors have in me regarding this appointment.”
Williams took over as head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in 1995 after working at the Greensboro Complex and the Miami Arena. During his tenure in Gwinnett, he oversaw the construction of the Gas South Arena as well as Coolray Field.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Williams for his "outstanding contributions to the economy, vitality and growth of Gwinnett and for his impact on the county for years to come."
The Convention and Visitors Bureau said it will recognize Williams by naming the campus' gateway park, which is currently under construction, in his honor.
On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gas South District also announced other staffing changes. They include:
• Monte Ortel as General Manager of Gas South District.
• Robyn Ali as Assistant General Manager of Gas South District.
• Dan Markham as Executive Director of Booking and Arena Management for Gas South District.
• Ron Jackson as the Executive Director of Facilities for Gas South District.
• Marcia Powell as Director of Marketing and Guest Experience for Gas South District.
• Cheryl Alicea as Director of Human Resources for Gas South District and Explore Gwinnett.
• Ashley Hamilton as Senior Director of Sports Programming for Gwinnett Sports Commission and Tournament Director for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.