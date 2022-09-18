Rapper Post Malone suffered a fall and bruised his ribs on Saturday when he fell through an opening in the stage during his performance in St. Louis, according to his manager.

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! @postmalone didn't break 3 ribs lastnite [sic] thank god," the rapper's manager, Dre London, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.