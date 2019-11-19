Post Malone announced he will extend his Runaway Tour into 2020 with a second leg, including a stop in Gwinnett.
Post Malone returns to the road on Feb. 4 and will make his debut at Infinite Energy Arena on March 3. Post Malone played State Farm Arena on Oct. 18 with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, who will return to Duluth to support as special guests.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 9 a.m. at InfiniteEnergyCenter.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today at 5 p.m. until Thursday 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Post Malone broke out in 2015 with his song "White Iverson" and has since delivered hits such as the song "Congratulations" (featuring Gwinnett County native Quavo).
His latest album, "Hollywood’s Bleeding," recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year.