Fans of the pop rock band, The 1975, will get to see the group live in Duluth this summer.
The band will perform at the Infinite Energy Arena on June 11 as part of its North American tour. Pre-sale tickets are available through Thursday and general sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
The band — which Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Vulture have called one of the most anticipated bands of this year — will release its new album, "Notes On A Conditional Form" on April 24. The album includes the recently released single, '“Me & You Together Song” and the song "The 1975," which features a Greta Thunberg monologue.
Another single from the album, "People," was named one of the best songs of 2019 by Pitchfork.
In 2018, the band's previous album, "A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships," produced the single, “Give Yourself A Try,” which was nominated for a Best Rock Song Grammy Award.
Tickets can be purchased at InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the Infinite Energy Arena's ticket office or by calling 770-626-2464. Tour promoters said $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit group, One Tree Planted, which plants trees around the world to reforest the plant in an effort to "fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet."
