Pink taking a break to focus on family

Pink has been working pretty hard and it sounds like she will be taking a step back in 2020.
Speaking with "Entertainment Tonight" on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet, the singer was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and their kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2.
Pink was there to perform her song "Love Me Anyway" with country star Chris Stapleton, and she talked about how hectic things have been.
"We did two and a half years of [music] and Willow's back in school now, Jameson's going to start pre-school soon," Pink said. "It's kind of the year of the family."
The star also praised her husband, with whom she will celebrate 14 years of marriage in January.
"Carey has a lot going on as well," she said of Hart, who went from being a professional motocross competitor to racing off-road trucks. "He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."
According to Billboard, Pink's Beautiful Trauma Tour ranks as the 10th highest-grossing tour of all time, earning more than $397 million.