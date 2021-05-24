Pink and daughter Willow stun at Billboard Music Awards

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart performed together Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, where the singer also picked up the Icon Award .
The two did a stunning acrobatic performance to Pink's "Cover Me in Sunshine," a single she recorded with Willow. After the performance, Pink said her 9-year-old "nailed it."
Pink sang a medley of her songs that included "Get the Party Started," "So What," "Blow Me One Last Kiss," "Who Knew," "Just Give Me a Reason."
After being introduced by Jon Bon Jovi, who labeled her a "trailblazer," Pink admitted to having a crush on the rocker when she was a kid, but upon finding out he was married, replaced him with Sebastian Bach.
Pink is the 10th musician to receive the Icon Award, which "recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself." She joins Mariah Carey (2019), Janet Jackson (2018), Cher (2017), Celine Dion (2016) and Jennifer Lopez (2014), among others.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards was hosted by Nick Jonas, and featured performances by The Weeknd and Doja Cat.
