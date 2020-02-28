The Gwinnett Chapter of the Georgia Nature Photographers Association recently named the winners of its 5th annual “Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps” photography competition.
For the first time this year, their work will be available for viewing at an exhibition at The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning. The exhibition will run until April 25 and is free to the public.
The Georgia Nature Photographers Association is a club made up of eight chapters with members of every skill level. It hosts an annual expo, competitions, workshops, field trips and events.
Of the winners whose work will be featured at the exhibition, five are from Gwinnett, including:
♦ John Barfield, third place for “Winter Vista” (enthusiast division; landscape category); honorable mention for “The Wave” (enthusiast division; open theme category)
♦ Anna DeStefano, honorable mention for “Outer Banks” (enthusiast division; landscape category)
♦ Jeff Milsteen, honorable mention for “Snow and Stream” (enthusiast division; landscape category); third place for “Lotus Blosson” (enthusiast division; up close and personal category)
♦ Tony Madden, first place for “Glacier Greens” (enthusiast division; up close and personal category)
♦ Maggie Dubeck, honorable mention for “Mushroom” (enthusiast division; up close and personal category)
The concept and goal of the competition, which is meant to pay tribute to Adams, is to shoot in black and white photos to emulate the style, look and feel of his work.
“It has grown each year, with not only more participating amateur only photographers, but with the tremendous quality and quantity of the work submitted,” Stewart Woodard, GNPA Gwinnett Chapter coordinator, said.
Adams is known for his black and white images of the great American western wilderness. He was a founding member of Group f/64, which advocated “pure” photography such as sharp focus and the use of the full tonal range in a photograph.
Fifty-seven GNPA photographers from all eight chapters made entries. Both novice and enthusiast divisions submitted 299 photos in three categories – landscape, up close and personal, and open theme.
Woodard said the biggest and most diverse competition to date is now on display at the Hudgens, with 138 total framed photographs.
This year’s juror was Mark Green, a commercial photographer who has traveled on assignments around the U.S. and the world. In 1976, he attended a two-week workshop with Adams himself at Yosemite National Park.
“Mark was actually able to photograph Ansel using his 4/5 view camera,” Woodard said. “Mark has studied and viewed many of the great black-and-white masters such as Edward Weston, Alfred Stieglitz, Paul Strand and his major influence, Ansel Adams. He had a challenging and difficult task viewing and scoring the finalists.”
The winners were recognized for their work at a reception held Feb. 19, which even served birthday cake since Adams was born in San Francisco Feb. 20, 1902. GNPA holds the competition in February each year as a small nod to Adams’ birth month.
Founded over 35 years ago, the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is a non-profit that offers art exhibitions, arts enrichment classes, self-guided tours, and community outreach programs for children and adults.
It is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy #300, Duluth.
