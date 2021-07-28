There can be little argument that the 10-season run of “Friends” on NBC-TV made an indelible impression on viewers the world over.
“Friends” – which followed the adventures of six attractive single New Yorkers – covered more than 230 episodes from 1994-2004. The romantic comedy has proven to be so durable that the cast recently held a televised reunion on HBO that has garnered four Emmy Award nominations.
The award-winning “Friends” will live on in reruns and streaming presentations, and there remains a considerable appreciation for the show that held down a portion of NBC’s Thursday Night “Must-See TV” for years.
But a new presentation – The Friends Experience, created by Superfly X, Warner Brothers Consumer Products and the Warner Brothers Television Group – provides an immersive experience for those who still can’t seem to get enough of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.
The Friends Experience in Atlanta, an interactive space featuring 12 rooms, activations and re-created sets, will run through Sept. 6 at Perimeter Point at 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy in Sandy Springs. The Friends Experience is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
“We’re beyond thrilled with the reactions we’ve seen by fans in Atlanta thus far,” said Jon Mayers, founder and CEO of Superfly X in a news release. “We saw an opportunity to bring the experience to Atlanta given the size of the market and local entertainment industry and we’re excited for the experience to officially be here.”
Among the highlights of the Friends Experience are re-created sets (such as Monica’s kitchen), Chandler and Joey’s apartment and Central Perk along a retail store with exclusive merchandise. There are also rooms filled with props, costumes, character moments and scripts from the show.
According to the news release, to ensure a safe environment for staff and guests, The Friends Experience is continuing COVID-19 protocols throughout the space, including but not limited, to requiring masks when not taking photos and thorough cleaning and sanitizing measures.
Tickets start at $32.50 (plus taxes and fees) and can be obtained by visiting www.FriendsTheExperience.com. Guests can reserve a timed entry and the self-guided experience generally takes 45 minutes to an hour. The experience’s retail store is accessible without a ticket.
