The city of Peachtree Corners recently unveiled its third Button Gwinnett sculpture. The new piece is located adjacent to the pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the newest section of the city’s Corners Connector multi-use trail.
Construction on the new Town Center section is expected to begin in late spring. The new half-mile section will start at the foot of the pedestrian bridge on the Town Center side and wind along a wooded stream and eventually connect with Peachtree Corners Circle.
“People will be able to use this trail to access the bridge, take nature walks and view wildlife,” said Mayor Mike Mason during the unveiling. “I imagine this section of the city’s Corners Connector trail will be very popular.”
The art selected for the sculpture depicts a variety of species of butterflies into the scene to express beauty of diversity, color, unity, and harmony, city officials said. The design, created by local artist Lance Campbell, was selected by the city’s Arts Council which thought this particular design, titled “Wings in the Willow,” was well suited for this location.
This latest button-shaped sculpture is part of a county-wide effort to install more than 200 button-shaped pieces throughout Gwinnett. The idea began with the effort of a nonprofit, Button Art, Inc, which was founded to further the love of art in Gwinnett County.
The project was inspired by Button Gwinnett, the county’s namesake. Button Gwinnett was a British-born founding father, a delegate from Georgia to the Continental Congress, and one of the three Georgia signatories on the Declaration of Independence.
The city of Peachtree Corners agreed to install a total of six sculptures, each depicting a theme based on the area of town in which it is located. Two others have already been installed, one on Technology Parkway and another on Engineering Drive.
