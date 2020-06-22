After Peachtree Corners kicked off its inaugural event season in April 2019, the anticipated 2020 season was delayed due to the state’s mandatory shelter-in-place order that began in March.
However, with the state’s new directives that lifts many of its previous restrictions and following Gwinnett County’s lead, the city has announced it will begin its 2020 event schedule in July.
The events include a new event, a Night Market on Friday, July 10, followed by Flicks on the Green on July 11, Classic Sports on the Screen July 18 and a live concert featuring Electric Avenue, a 1980’s pop tribute band, on July 25.
Some of the April, May and June events have been rescheduled for later in the year. And several of last year's favorite events will also be offered, including the city's big concert series that features Electric Avenue; Texas Flood, Aug. 29; Drivin N Cryin, Sept. 26 and Marcy Playground on Oct 17.
This year’s list of special events include:
• Derby Party: Sept. 5, 6 – 9 p.m.
• Bark in the Park: Sept. 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Harvest Fest: Oct. 24, 4 – 7 p.m.
• Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• Holiday Glow on the Green: Dec. 4, 6 – 9 p.m.
To ensure everyone’s safety, the city has incorporated some modifications: 6-foot social distancing and face masks will be required.
The Night Market, held 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., features local farmers with fruits, vegetables, gardeners with fresh flowers and herbs, and edible home goods from desserts and breads to homemade sauces, jellies and soaps for sale.
The booths will be spaced to ensure all attendees are able to maintain social distancing while they shop. Attendees will also enjoy live music provided by 42 Coldplay Tribute band.
For lawn events, such as those that feature watching movies and concerts, large white circles will be painted on the Town Green’s grass for use by families and groups so all may enjoy their time together while maintaining social distancing. The circles will accommodate family and groups and will be spaced 6 feet apart.
For concerts, the city is incorporating a no-cost reservation system in order to maintain safety and crowd control. Space will be limited, and reservations will be taken on a “first come-first served” basis. The no-cost reservation system for concerts will be activated in mid-July.
The city’s revised 2020 Calendar of Events is available at www.peachtreecornersga.gov/home/showdocument?id=8352. It is also accessible on the city’s website under the “Town Center Events” tab.
Check the city calendar regularly for updated event information.
