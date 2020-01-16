A popular Lawrenceville dining spot is getting ready to reopen later this month in its new location in the city's Southlawn development.
Peachtree Cafe announced it will open in its new spot, a few yards north of its old spot on South Clayton Street, on Jan. 31. It's the first major announcement concerning an opening in Lawrenceville's Southlawn mixed-use development located between the Lawrenceville Lawn and City Hall.
"We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and patience during our transition to the new space," Peachtree Cafe officials announced on their Facebook page. "It is with great pleasure that we announce the Grand Re Opening of The Peachtree Cafe Friday January 31st at 6 a.m."
Peachtree Cafe has been a popular breakfast and lunchtime draw in Lawrenceville for several years, and was once featured on the Georgia Tourism Division's "100 Plates Locals Love" list.
It moved from its prior location next to Lawrenceville City Hall last year so its old building could be torn down to make way for part of the Southlawn development.
