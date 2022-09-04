On the show, each of the pups has special skills, gadgets and vehicles to help them on their rescue missions. In the exhibit, families are invited to pop on a pup pack containing their own imaginary tools and check out the lay of the land from the lookout tower.
Just as the heroic pups, who believe “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” work together to protect the community on the TV show, families have the chance to work together to save the day at the museum.
“PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” opens Sept. 24 and will run through Jan. 8 at Children’s Museum of Atlanta.
The interactive exhibit will give visitors an opportunity to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
At the Adventure Bay, kids will join a group of eight rescue pups with inspired real-world jobs.
“The hands-on exhibit is a fun way for the whole family to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories,” Children’s Museum of Atlanta officials said.
Families can cruise Adventure Bay aboard the Sea Patroller, steering it to rescue a baby seagull and dolphin.
Visitors can board the PAW Patroller, push buttons and drive it up the mountain to help Rubble and Everest rescue a stuck snowboarder.
No child is too big and no display is too small for the newest exhibit at Children’s Museum of Atlanta.
Later this month the animated pups from Nickelodeon’s “PAW Patrol” will be on display, giving visitors to the museum a chance to play and “save the day.”
“PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” opens Sept. 24 and will run through Jan. 8. The exhibit is based on the hit series, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The interactive exhibit will give visitors an opportunity to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
“The hands-on exhibit is a fun way for the whole family to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories,” Children’s Museum of Atlanta officials said. “Guests will learn how to combine their skills to problem-solve together and save the day.”
At the Adventure Bay, kids will join a group of eight rescue pups with inspired real-world jobs, including:
♦ Fire dog Marshall
♦ Police up Chase
♦ Construction worker Rubble
♦ Pilot Skye
Just as the heroic pups, who believe “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” work together to protect the community on the TV show, families have the chance to work together to save the day at the museum. In the process, kids get to learn about different jobs within a community and how those real-life professionals coordinate to keep people safe and happy.
On the show, each of the pups has special skills, gadgets and vehicles to help them on their rescue missions. In the exhibit, families are invited to pop on a pup pack containing their own imaginary tools and check out the lay of the land from the lookout tower.
They can head to Jake’s Mountain near the snowy slide to see if anyone is in trouble. They can also board the PAW Patroller, push buttons and drive it up the mountain to help Rubble and Everest rescue a stuck snowboarder.
Those with a taste for foodie adventures can whip up tasty treats in Porter’s Café and help Adventure Bay win the Tallest Cake Competition by stacking cake layers as high as they can. Families can also cruise Adventure Bay aboard the Sea Patroller, steering it to rescue a baby seagull and dolphin.
The exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Nickelodeon. The exhibit is sponsored in Atlanta by Publix Super Market Charities. Additional support is provided by the city of Atlanta, the Fulton County Arts & Culture through the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.
